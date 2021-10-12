Ontario reported more than 3000 school-related COVID cases since school started; only 5K doses distributed Monday

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 657 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 13.56 per cent.

There are 117 new cases reported Tuesday for a total of 3,088 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says six schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations on Tuesday, which is three less than Friday. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star’s tracker tool to search.

The province says 18,280 tests were completed the previous day, and a 1.9 per cent positivity rate on Tuesday.

There are 155 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 121 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 104 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 66 new cases in Toronto, 65 new cases in York Region, and 62 in Peel Region.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,822, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting no new long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of 12 or 1.9 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

There are no new confirmed cases of the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom, for a cumulative total of 146,487 cases.

There are no new cases in Ontario of the Beta variant first detected in South Africa, for a cumulative total of 1,503 cases.

There are no new cases of the Gamma variant first found in Brazil, for a cumulative total of 5,229 cases.

There are 127 more confirmed cases of the Delta variant first detected in India over the last two days, for a cumulative total of 19,418 cases.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: urbikhan@thestar.ca