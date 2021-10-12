Cyclist, 45, killed in hit-and-run collision

ADELAIDE METCALFE, ONT. — Provincial police say a 45-year-old cyclist has died in a hit-and-run collision in Adelaide Metcalfe, near Strathroy, Ont.

Police say the cyclist was travelling west on Calvert Drive last night when they were hit by a vehicle going in the same direction.

They say the cyclist was ejected from their bike and died at the scene.

Investigators say the driver took off.