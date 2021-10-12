Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,437.12, up 20.81 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $52.10 on 12.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $49.93, on 10.8 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 60 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $85.69 on 10.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up one cent, or 0.49 per cent, to $2.04 on 9.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 37 cents, or 1.28 per cent, to $29.18 on nine million shares.

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 30.86 per cent, to $1.06 on 8.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B). Up $10.67 or 102.4 per cent to $21.09. Dorel Industries Inc. shares more than doubled Tuesday after it announced a deal to sell its Dorel Sports bicycle segment that makes brands such as Cannondale, Mongoose and Schwinn to Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings B.V. for US$810 million. Dorel says it will use the proceeds of the sale to reduce debt, return capital to shareholders and for general corporate purposes. The transaction will consist of the sale of 100 per cent of the shares of Dorel's wholly owned subsidiary companies comprising Dorel Sports, which it has owned since 2004, as well as certain related assets. The company’s move comes after a “deep” strategic review that began earlier this year. Dorel said the transaction would allow it to focus on growing the businesses of its two remaining divisions, furniture and juvenile products. These activities face some challenges related to inflation and pressures on supply chains. Management clarified that the remaining two divisions are not for sale.