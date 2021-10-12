Winter tires are the next looming shortage for consumers

Need new snow tires? Better start shopping now before the opportunity rolls away.

The same COVID-related supply-chain woes that have hit everything from microchips to food to used cars means it will be harder than usual to get winter tires this year. (You can also thank a lousy harvest for rubber trees in Southeast Asia, the world’s largest source of natural rubber.)

A director at one of Canada’s biggest tire retailers said the company has been working hard to keep an adequate supply on hand. Still, Ron Pierce says customers should probably hedge their bets.

“We are recommending customers get in early to get the best selection of tires, as there is uncertainty regarding future supply over the next many months,” said Pierce, a regional director at B.C.-based KalTire.

Pierce said that having its own warehouse and trucking fleet is helping KalTire work around some of the shortages.

“We know that some specific brands, categories and/or sizes may be in short supply as we venture through the season, but if customers have flexibility, we can take care of the vast majority of their tire needs,” Pierce said.

A spokesperson for Canadian Tire declined to comment.

In the U.S., some short-track stock car races were cancelled this summer because of shortages in the tire supply.

Heavy rains during the harvest season and the spread of a leaf fungus called Pestalotiopsis, which can cut the output in mature rubber plants by up to 90 per cent, hampered this year’s harvest in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. The three countries together account for roughly 70 per cent of the world’s natural rubber supply.

While tires contain everything from metal to fabric and plastic, natural rubber — produced from the sticky sap of the Hevea brasiliensis tree — is still a key component. According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers’ Association, natural rubber makes up roughly 19 per cent of the typical tire.