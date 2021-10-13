No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 12:44 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $40 million jackpot in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 15 will grow to an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

