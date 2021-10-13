Today’s coronavirus news: NHL season kicks off with some restrictions for fans attending in person; U.S. to reopen land borders next month for fully vaccinated

By February 2021, almost a quarter-million workers in Canada who used to be employed in food and accommodation had found new jobs outside that sector, many of them switching to roles as secretaries or assistants for accountants, lawyers, architects and more, the study finds.

Employment in food services is now 14.8 per cent below its pre-pandemic level, according to Canada’s September labour-force survey. That’s an improvement from the worker shortages during third-wave restrictions earlier this year, but it means there are still 180,000 workers who left food-service positions in February 2020 and never returned.

Read more from the Star’s Jacob Lorinc.

5:20 a.m.: Yvonne Binda stands in front of a church congregation, all in pristine white robes, and tells them not to believe what they’ve heard about COVID-19 vaccines.

“The vaccine is not linked to Satanism,” she says. The congregants, members of a Christian Apostolic church in the southern African nation of Zimbabwe, are unmoved. But when Binda, a vaccine campaigner and member of an Apostolic church herself, promises them soap, buckets and masks, there are enthusiastic shouts of “Amen!”

Apostolic groups that infuse traditional beliefs into a Pentecostal doctrine are among the most skeptical in Zimbabwe when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, with an already strong mistrust of modern medicine. Many followers put faith in prayer, holy water and anointed stones to ward off disease or cure illnesses.

The congregants Binda addressed in the rural area of Seke sang about being protected by the holy spirit, but have at least acknowledged soap and masks as a defense against the coronavirus. Binda is trying to convince them to also get vaccinated — and that’s a tough sell.

Read more from The Associated Press.

5:15 a.m.: It’s hard to know where Kyrie Irving is getting his vaccination information. Hope it’s not the same sources that had him convinced for a while the Earth was flat.

True story.

So maybe it wasn’t much of a surprise Tuesday, when science tripped up the seven-time All-Star again. Hemmed in by a New York COVID-19 vaccine mandate that covers pro athletes and would have limited Irving to playing road games only, the Brooklyn Nets gave him an ultimatum: a.) take the shot; or b.) take the 2021-22 season off.

The argument for a.) is pretty straightforward. The Nets are paying Irving $34 million per year to blend with Kevin Durant and James Harden — two of the best players in the game — and maybe deliver an NBA title to Brooklyn. But b.) is not bad, either.

Irving can stay glued to his couch and still collect a cool $16 million or so. That’s because Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai, who together decided the “half-a-loaf” approach wasn’t worth the disruption, also said Irving would be paid for road games where he would have been eligible to play.

“Will there be pushback from Kyrie and his camp?” Marks said at a news conference. “I’m sure that this is not a decision that they like. … But again, this is a choice that Kyrie had, and he was well aware of that.”

Irving has ducked questions about whether he was vaccinated, saying three weeks ago in a Zoom interview with reporters, “I think I just would love to just keep that private, handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with the plan.”

Whatever that plan is, Marks made clear that Irving, a vice president of the NBA Players Association, was not among the 96% of players the union said had taken the jab. “If he was vaccinated,” Marks said, “we wouldn’t be having this discussion.”

5 a.m.: The U.S. government is planning in early November to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross its land border with Canada, officials said Tuesday night. The border has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

In a statement, New York Rep. Brian Higgins broke the news, which was also confirmed by senior Biden administration officials who previewed the new policy to the Associated Press.

“At long last, there is action by the United States to open the doors and welcome back our Canadian neighbours,” Higgins said in the statement. The U.S. lawmaker, a Democrat, has been pushing for the border between the two countries to re-open for months now.

According to The Associated Press, the U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel in November, as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., such as truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.

Read more from the Star’s Maryam Shah and Erin LaBlanc.