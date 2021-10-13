Most SMEs optimistic about future: survey

TORONTO — It didn't take long after the pandemic hit for Ali Khan Lalani to start thinking of his pizza restaurant as more of a tech company.

Shortly after the first lockdown in 2020, General Assembly Pizza in downtown Toronto started selling pizzas to customers at home using an e-commerce platform, simple advertising analytics and a dedicated team of tech workers.

Lalani, the founder and CEO of General Assembly Pizza, said his business has already grown to 70 workers, more than double what it was pre-pandemic. Roughly a dozen of those employees work completely in the tech space.

The company said it sold more than $2 million in product, including 300,000 frozen pizzas, since launching their e-commerce platform. It was enough to cover their losses from lockdowns in 2020.

This year he expects the company to have increased sales by 400 per cent, and Lalani has a positive growth outlook for years to come.

"For not a substantial amount of capital, and by using existing apps stacked on to a Shopify e-commerce platform, you could monkey together a pretty respectable e-commerce solution for a relatively approachable amount of capital and get going pretty quick," Lalani said.

"It was all from a very simple idea of how do we leverage technology today to find our customers."

Lalani's company isn't alone in its optimism. A survey of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) by KPMG found 92 per cent of SMEs are confident they have the right strategies to overcome short-term hurdles and grow their company in the next three years.

Mary Jo Fedy, KPMG's national enterprise leader in Canada, said digitization is a large part of why businesses are able to feel so confident, as they realize what technology can do to grow a company.

“The last year and a half clearly demonstrated that going digital is essential for success,” said Fedy.