TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 306 cases of COVID-19 today, and 12 more deaths.

It's the lowest number of daily new cases since early August.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 202 cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 153 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19 - 14 are fully vaccinated, six are partially vaccinated, 68 are unvaccinated, and the remaining 65 have an unknown vaccination status.