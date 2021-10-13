A federal audit in 2017 found that the program was rife with oversight problems that let lower-paid international workers take jobs that unemployed Canadians could fill, effectively allowing companies to build a business model on lower-than-legal wages.

Syed Hussan, executive director of Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, says the program permits workers to be subject to exploitative conditions by tying their right to be in the country with an annual contract from a single employer.

“You can’t speak out against a bad boss without risking being made homeless, being kicked out of the country, or not being able to work for anyone else. The laws have constructed this precariousness,” Hussan said.

A recent analysis from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives found that the sectors with the highest job-vacancy rates during the pandemic are also those with the lowest hourly wages. That includes food services and drinking places, accommodation services, crop production and the amusement and gambling industries.

“Those might be the sectors that turn to temporary foreign workers as a way of filling jobs without having to increase wages,” said David Macdonald, a senior economist with the CCPA and author of the analysis.

Canada’s meat processors are facing an average job-vacancy rate of more than 10 per cent, according to the Canadian Meat Council, as more than 4,000 butcher stations sit empty at production facilities countrywide.

The latest labour-force survey shows that employment in food services is 14.8 per cent below its pre-pandemic level, amounting to 180,000 workers who left their food-service positions in February 2020 and never returned.

The same CCPA analysis found that many of those workers left the industry altogether, opting for jobs with higher pay and stable hours in professional-services jobs in accounting offices or law firms.

“It’s more evident that the workers who used to work in food and accommodation simply aren’t there anymore. It’s not that they’re staying at home, it’s that they’ve moved onto other industries, and that could lead some of those employers to want to expand the temporary foreign workers program,” Macdonald said.

