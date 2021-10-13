Employees at Sobeys, FreshCo, Food Basics, Metro and other Ontario grocery stores test positive for COVID-19 and here are the impacted locations

"We will always follow the guidance of Public Health to support our teammates who are impacted by COVID-19," Sobeys said in an online statement. "We will continue to update the COVID-19 tracker (online) to be transparent with you where we have been notified of cases of COVID-19 in our stores."

LCBO

• Oct. 12 - Team member at store 360 in North York (675 Wilson Avenue) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked in store was on Friday, Oct. 8.

McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.