Employees at Sobeys, FreshCo, Food Basics, Metro and other Ontario grocery stores test positive for COVID-19 and here are the impacted locations

Several big-name grocery stores in the province are reporting new cases of COVID-19 in their stores.
The news comes as the Ontario government announced guidelines for fall gatherings and special occasions, including Halloween.
Here's a list of the locations impacted:
Metro
• Oct. 9 - New case at Food Basics at 2131 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough. Last day worked was Oct. 3
• Oct. 7 - New case at Metro at 1930 Montreal Rd., Ottawa. Last day employee worked was Oct. 4
• Oct. 5 - New case at Metro at 967 Fennell Ave E., Hamilton. Last day employee worked was Sept. 26
Sobeys
• Oct. 6 - New infection at Sobeys at 125 The Queensway in Etobicoke. Last day employee worked was Oct. 1.
• Oct. 5 - Oct. 5: New infection at FreshCo at 601 Upper Gage Ave., Hamilton. Employee's last day of work was Sept. 30
"We will always follow the guidance of Public Health to support our teammates who are impacted by COVID-19," Sobeys said in an online statement. "We will continue to update the COVID-19 tracker (online) to be transparent with you where we have been notified of cases of COVID-19 in our stores."
LCBO
• Oct. 12 - Team member at store 360 in North York (675 Wilson Avenue) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked in store was on Friday, Oct. 8.
McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.
