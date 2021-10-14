Have mixed doses, won’t travel? Canadians who got two different COVID jabs worry U.S. border rules could exclude them

Meanwhile, Nunes’ daughter has had two children since the pandemic began — and the whole family would love for great-grandparents and the new additions to meet.

Right now, it’s looking more likely that Nunes’ fullly-vaccinated parents will travel to Canada to visit than the other way around. But Nunes, who is 60, said she would like to have the option of travelling in the other direction, even if it were just for peace of mind.

Kelly Green, who is from Whitby and in the same situation as Nunes, with one dose of AstraZeneca and one dose of an MRNA vaccine, said she also does not regret her vaccine choice, but that she wishes she didn’t have to carry so much uncertainty about travel anymore.

She had an Alaska cruise cancelled due to the pandemic, and is still uncertain about when she’ll be able to use the credit for the vacation. It’s not that she wants to rush to cross the border immediately, but she would at least like to know more about where she stands, by hearing from U.S. officials at the CDC about the data they’re considering.

“I’m still glad that I did it at the time. I feel safe, I feel protected,” she said. “I think we’re all just kind of wondering what are our next steps will be to move back to some kind of normalcy. (My vaccine combination) works within Canada — what happens when we want to move through the U.S.?”

She, like Nunes, wondered if a third dose could be offered to mixed-dose recipients at some point, if the mixed doses continue to go unrecognized.

Canadian public health officials have been providing the CDC in the U.S. with data on the effectiveness of mixed vaccine doses in the Canadian population, with an eye to get the vaccine combinations recognized for travel purposes.

As of Wednesday, the CDC website still stated that “data on the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series are limited. Both doses of the series should be completed with the same product.”

Nunes said that, if it turns out the U.S. will not recognize the mixed doses, she thinks it would be fair for Canadian health officials to offer third doses of vaccine to mixed-dose recipients, after boosters have been given to everyone who needs one medically.

“I hope what they say is true that they are in serious negotiations to get those vaccines approved,” she said. “But if they don’t or if it’s a long delay I feel it would be fair to offer us a third dose.”

