Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,819.94, up 201.47 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 47 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $85.51 on 17.1 million shares.

The Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up 49 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $79.07 on 9.9 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Materials. Up 1.3 cents, to 6.1 per cent, to 21.7 cents on 9.4 million shares.

The Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Up $1.20, or 0.93 per cent, to $129.87 on 8.4 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up six cents, or 1.24 per cent, to $4.92 on 7.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down eight cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $29.10 on 7.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Up 42 cents or 2.5 per cent to $16.97. Canopy Growth Corp. is preparing another route into the U.S. cannabis market with a new deal to acquire an edibles company, if Canada's neighbour moves to allow a key pot component. The Smiths Falls, Ont., cannabis company announced Thursday that it had reached an agreement to buy Boulder, Colo.-based Wana Brands, but only if tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component in cannabis, becomes federally permissible in the U.S. Though several states have legalized recreational cannabis, it's still illegal on a federal level, so many policy-makers are pushing for change. The U.S. market has become increasingly attractive for Canadian cannabis brands as they eye new opportunities for revenue growth, after two years of layoffs, downsizings and facility closures at large pot producers including Canopy, Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Tilray Inc. Pot companies are hoping that the U.S. federally legalizes cannabis, so they can quickly build on their experience in the Canadian market across the border. Under the agreement, Canopy will make an upfront cash payment of US$297.5 million and acquire three call option agreements to acquire Wana entities Mountain High Products LLC, Wana Wellness LLC and the Cima Group LLC.