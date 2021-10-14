Kartye's hat trick leads Soo 6-3 over Barrie

BARRIE, Ont. — Tye Kartye scored a hat trick to lead the Soo Greyhounds to a 6-3 victory Thursday over the Barrie Colts in Ontario Hockey League action.

All three were power-play goals, his third the insurance goal at Sadlon Arena.

Luc Brzustowski, Cole Mackay and Bryce McConnell-Barker scored one apiece for Sault Ste. Marie.

Oskar Olausson, Ethan Cardwell and Jacob Frasca scored for the Colts, who led 2-0 after the first period. Brzustowski's goal at 0:59 of the second period sparked a four-goal outburst by the Greyhounds.