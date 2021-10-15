TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is set to reveal details this morning about Ontario's vaccine certificate QR code and app.

The government has said the technology would become available Oct. 22, but the provincial website now says the QR code will be obtainable as early as today for some Ontarians.

The site says residents whose birthdays fall between January and April will be able to download the scannable certificate today, those whose birthdays are between May and August will be able to do it Saturday and those born in September through December will get their turn on Sunday.

It says the QR code will be available to all vaccinated Ontarians as of 6 a.m. Monday.

The province says a photo health card is required to download the code.

The app itself is now available for download, but a spokeswoman for Ford says it is for businesses and organizations to scan people's QR codes.

She says those codes will be provided by the province.

Under Ontario's vaccine certificate program, only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 -- or have a valid medical exemption from a doctor -- can access certain settings, such as theatres, nightclubs and restaurant dining rooms.

As it stands, residents must show their vaccine receipt and photo ID to enter those facilities, but the province plans to replace that system with the black-and-white barcodes and an app-based scanner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.