September home sales up from August: CREA

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in September edged up on a month-over-month basis for the first time since March.

The association says home sales in September were up 0.9 per cent compared with August.

Compared with September 2020 when home sales were at a record high for the month, sales in September this year were down 17.5 per cent.

The results came as the number of newly listed properties in September fell 1.6 per cent compared with August.