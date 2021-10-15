4 charged in attacks that killed 2 Hamilton teens

HAMILTON — Four suspects have been charged in connection with two daylight attacks that killed two teens and injured others in Hamilton.

Police say the first incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, at the back of a business.

They say suspects opened fire at a group, killing 17-year-old Keden Bond and injuring two others, one of them to a life-altering degree.

Investigators say the second attack occurred in a parking lot the afternoon of Sept. 14.