TTC to fire employees who don’t get vaccinated

The TTC has confirmed it will suspend and ultimately fire employees who don’t comply with the agency’s mandatory vaccination policy, setting the stage for possible labour shortages and cuts to transit service next month.

In a press release Friday, the TTC announced it had revised its policy on COVID-19 vaccines for employees, pushing the deadline by which workers must be fully immunized from Oct. 30 to Nov. 20.

But the agency also clarified that any employees, who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t disclosed their status by the cut-off date, will be placed on unpaid leave until they get their shots.

Effective Dec. 31, those who remain unvaccinated or haven’t confirmed their status will be terminated.

“It is unfortunate we have to take these steps,” TTC CEO, Rick Leary, said in a statement. “The TTC is an essential service and we need it to be a safe place for everyone. We will be doing everything we can to uphold our core value of safety.”

The TTC launched its vaccination policy last month. While it said full inoculation was a “precondition of employment,” it didn’t initially specify what discipline it would take against employees who didn’t comply. According to the release Friday, employees with “an approved Ontario Human Rights Code accommodation or medical exemption” won’t be subject to the disciplinary measures, but the TTC hasn’t determined how they will be accommodated.

The head of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents most TTC workers, slammed the agency’s “heavy-handed” policy Friday, calling the threat to fire unvaccinated employees “an insult to our 12,000 members who have been working the front lines over the past 18 months.”

“ATU Local 113 remains firm in its belief that getting vaccinated should be the choice of each worker. We will continue to work with the TTC to get as many members vaccinated as possible through education, rather than coercion,” said Local 113 president, Carlos Santos, in a statement.

The union is calling on the TTC to allow employees to submit to regular COVID-19 testing as an alternative to vaccination. Earlier this week the union filed an application with the Ontario Labour Relations Board alleging the agency’s imposition of a vaccine mandate contravenes provincial labour law. It said it’s also filed a grievance against the policy.

According to the TTC, as of Friday about 85 per cent of its active employees, who number more than 15,000, had disclosed their status, and of those about 90 per cent were fully vaccinated and more than 10 per cent had one dose. More than 2,200 workers haven’t disclosed their status.