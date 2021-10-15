Should COVID-19 vaccinations be mandatory for all hospital workers? Doug Ford is asking

Appearing with Ford at the news conference, chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore said all health-care workers should consider it their “duty” to be vaccinated.

“For 48 hours before you could have symptoms, you could be carrying that virus and transmitting it,” Moore warned. “We can all have the best infection prevention and control practices, but we see there are ongoing gaps and risks to our patients.”

Ford’s letter comes two weeks after the Ontario Hospital Association said the vaccination mandate for nursing-home workers makes “a consistent approach to health care worker vaccination ... urgently needed to maintain adequate staffing levels.”

That’s because health-care workers would not be able to quit employers with mandates and go to work at facilities or services that don’t have them.

Hospitals that have instituted mandatory vaccinations have suggested staff losses would be lower than from potential outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, and that the mandate is essential to protect patients.

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath said Ford could quickly bolster health-care staffing by repealing Bill 124, which caps wages for nurses, among others, and should require vaccinations for health and education workers.

“COVID 19 is a very sneaky virus and it will find its path wherever protections are not in place,” she said

Independent MPP Roman Baber, who was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus earlier this year for questioning lockdowns, said the premier’s hospital letter acknowledges a developing problem.

“For the last few months, I have been calling on Doug Ford to defend the choice of Ontario’s health-care workers. Sounds like the premier is starting to listen,” he said. “Hundreds of thousands of Ontario workers, in all fields and professions, are facing unemployment. Doug Ford must prevent this catastrophe.”

Doris Grinspun of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario said her group supports mandatory vaccinations for all health-care workers to prevent a potential “fifth wave” of the pandemic as more activities move indoors for the winter.

“It needs to be across the board,” Grinspun said.

Ford brushed aside a question on why he has not removed MPP Lindsey Park (Durham) from the PC caucus after she “misrepresented” her vaccination status before claiming a medical exemption.

“I’ve accepted it and I’m not wrong,” Ford said of the exemption, which Park has not commented on despite repeated requests from the Star for an interview in the last two weeks.

“I saw the letters and they were signed by a physician in good standing with the College of Physicians,” he added, referring to an exemption claimed by another of his MPPs, Christina Mitas (Scarborough Centre). “I’m not going to discuss private health matters.”

Given the extremely narrow range of medical conditions that qualify for vaccination exemptions, Moore has said the incidence should be no more than five people in 100,000. There are two exemptions in Ford’s caucus of 70 MPPs.

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1

Robert Benzie is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie