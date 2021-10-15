Advocates push for extension of rent freeze

One exception was rent increases above provincial guidelines that had been approved by the Landlord and Tenant Board prior to Oct. 1, 2020.

Dania Majid, a staff lawyer with the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario, said there are many tenants who lost their jobs or saw cuts to their incomes who are especially in vulnerable positions.

Majid said her centre would like to see the provincial rent freeze extended because the economy has not fully recovered from the pandemic and wages often don't increase at the rates rents do.

"(A rent increase is) going to pose great hardship for many tenants whose incomes haven't recovered ... when things are still so tight for them," she said.

Tenants who fell into arrears after the pandemic hit will be in a particularly tough spot, she said.

"Those tenants are going to be paying even more out of pocket and that's probably money they don't have, or they are going to have trouble making their other ends meet," she said.

Elena Loven, an organizer with a tenants union for apartment buildings in Toronto's East York area, said she's had to dip into her savings and cut expenses to keep a roof over her head after being laid off at the start of the pandemic.

Loven said she got a notice of a 5.2 per cent rent increase in 2020 before the freeze legislation took effect. While she hasn't yet been informed of a rent hike for next year, she's worried about being able to withstand further potential increases since her hours of work at a Toronto daycare are not yet back up to pre-pandemic levels.

"We're working-class tenants. We cannot face multiple rent increases in such a (short) period of time, especially during the time of the pandemic, when we struggle already," she said. "We are stretched to our limits."

Ontario's Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said the government has taken "decisive action" to protect and support the province's 1.7 million rental households during the pandemic.

That includes the rent freeze, temporarily pausing the enforcement of residential evictions and providing municipalities with more than $1 billion to support housing and homelessness programs, it said.

"Our government continues to work with all our partners to ensure Ontarians have a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home," ministry spokesman Matt Carter said.

The Ontario Landlords Association did not respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

By Noushin Ziafati, The Canadian Press