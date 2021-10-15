'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls of cleaners sold at Canadian Tire, Home Depot Christmas trees, sanitizer at Dollarama trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

Several big-name stores across Canada are pulling products from shelves after Health Canada announced multiple recalls this week due to health and safety hazards.

One recall involves Recochem TSP All Purpose Heavy Duty Cleaner & Degreaser and Home TSP All Purpose Cleaner, sold at Canadian Tire.

The recalled products do not meet the labelling and child-resistant packaging requirements for consumer chemical products required by the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, Health Canada said in its recall warning.

"The lack of child-resistant packaging and appropriate labelling information could result in unintentional exposure to the chemical product and lead to serious illness or injury, including death," Health Canada states.