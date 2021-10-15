'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls of cleaners sold at Canadian Tire, Home Depot Christmas trees, sanitizer at Dollarama trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

Several big-name stores across Canada are pulling products from shelves after Health Canada announced multiple recalls this week due to health and safety hazards.
One recall involves Recochem TSP All Purpose Heavy Duty Cleaner & Degreaser and Home TSP All Purpose Cleaner, sold at Canadian Tire.
The recalled products do not meet the labelling and child-resistant packaging requirements for consumer chemical products required by the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, Health Canada said in its recall warning.
"The lack of child-resistant packaging and appropriate labelling information could result in unintentional exposure to the chemical product and lead to serious illness or injury, including death," Health Canada states.
The company reported that 1,584,385 units of the affected product were sold in Canada since 2017.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the products and safely dispose of them in accordance with local municipal hazardous waste requirements," Health Canada said.
Another recall involves certain hand sanitizers sold at Dollarama that are being pulled from the shelves because they do not meet Health Canada’s requirements and may pose health risks.
Issues include:
• containing (or possibly containing) ingredients that are not permitted by Health Canada;
• containing undeclared impurities at elevated levels;
• improper labelling;
• missing risk statements;
• being unauthorized for sale in Canada;
• being sold without proper product testing;
• being counterfeit; or
• having defective or faulty packaging.
Finally, Home Depot has recently reposted a recall regarding The Home Accents Holiday Artificial Christmas Tree.
They should not be used because the mode-switching foot-pedal controller may overheat, posing a burn or fire hazard, Health Canada said in its recall warning.
The company has received multiple reports of smoke coming from the trees in Canada, and no reports of injuries. In the United States, the company has received 491 reports of overheating involving the foot-pedal controller, and one report of burn.
Approximately 5,095 units of the affected products were sold in Canada, and approximately 99,000 units were sold in the United States.
Consumers should contact Willis Electric Co. Ltd for a replacement of the foot pedal controller, Health Canada said.
For more information, consumers may contact Willis Electric Co. Ltd at 1-866-210-5958 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT, Monday through Friday or visit the company's website.
