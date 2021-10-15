Here’s how to download Ontario’s new enhanced COVID-19 vaccine passport QR code

How will this be used at restaurants, gyms?

The province has unveiled a new app for businesses and organizations called Verify Ontario, available for download now and intended for use in verifying COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR codes.

Unless you are a business or organization that will need such a tool to verify vaccine passports (or if you’re a nosy journalist who wants to make sure her enhanced vaccine passport QR code works properly), you do not need to download the Verify Ontario app.

The app scans the QR code on an Ontario government-issued vaccine certificate.

“After scanning a QR code, the business or organization will see: a green check mark indicating that it meets vaccine requirements, a red X for an invalid certificate, or a yellow warning indicating that the QR code cannot be read,” reads a description for the app.

What if I was vaccinated outside of Ontario?

If you received one or more of your doses of the COVID-19 vaccine outside of Ontario, the government says you must contact your local public health unit for proper documentation.

The province says that “proof of vaccination may also include a vaccination receipt from another jurisdiction that shows the holder is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

What about my privacy?

The province assures that the application doesn’t “request a user’s specific location, or collect any information that links specific locations, visitors, or businesses to each other” and that the only thing being tracked are the metrics that include number of scans and valid, invalid, or warning results that occur.

What if I haven’t been vaccinated?

If you aren’t vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated, Ontario says you won’t be able to enter businesses and organizations where proof of vaccination is required.

This includes indoor dining at restaurants, gyms, theatres, sports and entertainment venues and other non-essential businesses.

The same site for downloading your enhanced vaccine certificate can also be used to book your vaccine appointment.

As of Friday, more than 82 per cent of eligible Ontarians have been fully vaccinated.

Ivy Mak is a team editor on the Star’s breaking news desk, based in Toronto. Reach her via email: ivymak@thestar.ca