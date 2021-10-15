Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,928.10, up 108.16 points.)

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Materials. Up 0.7 of a cent, or 3.41 per cent, to 22.8 cents on 12.4 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up eight cents, or eight per cent, to $1.08 on 8.8 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Technology. Up $2.01, or 15.4 per cent, to $15.06 on eight million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.26 per cent, to $3.82 on 7.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.39, or 2.14 per cent, to $66.39 on 6.7 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up $1.50, or 1.75 per cent, to $87.01 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Toronto-Dominion Bank — Canada's Big Six banks together announced Friday that they will join the global Net-Zero Banking Alliance championed by former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney. The commitment by the banks, which include Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and TD Bank, comes ahead of the UN climate summit set to start in Glasgow at the end of the month and where a major focus will be on finding the finances to fund the climate promises. The industry-led alliance commits signatory banks to aligning their lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as to setting intermediate reduction targets for 2030 or sooner. The alliance, part of the wider Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero that is chaired by Carney, also requires members to publish emissions data and take a "robust approach" to carbon offsets. Carney said in a statement that the financial systems need to transform to ensure a "prosperous and just transition to net-zero" and that by joining the alliance, Canadian banks are "bringing their deep expertise and strong balance sheets to drive solutions for the sustainable economy." The alliance has, however, come under criticism for not going far enough, including ads published last week by more than 90 environmental groups that urged Carney to be more ambitious with membership requirements.