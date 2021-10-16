No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
The draw also offered two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, but neither were claimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 19 will grow to an estimated $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.
By The Canadian Press
