Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases today and five more deaths.

The province says 329 of those cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status, and 157 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 164 people in intensive care units with COVID-19, 18 of whom have received both doses of the vaccine.

Of the 242 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 211 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 31 are fully vaccinated.