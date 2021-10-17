No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7.4 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 20 will be an estimated $10 million.
By The Canadian Press
