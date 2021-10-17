Ontario reports less than 500 daily COVID-19 cases for a week in a row, no new deaths

Ontario is reporting another 443 COVID-19 cases and 0 more deaths, according to its latest report released Sunday morning.

Ontario has administered 23,011 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,231,210 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,400,803 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 87.5 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 76.7 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 10,830,407 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 83.1 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 72.9 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.