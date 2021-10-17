OHL Roundup: Generals win on Ritchie's four points

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ryan Stepien and Calum Ritchie each scored twice to lead the Oshawa Generals over the visiting Peterborough Petes 6-3 in the Ontario Hockey League on Sunday.

Ritchie added two assists for a four-point game for the Generals (2-2-1). Lleyton Moore had four assists.

Patrick Leaver made 28 saves for Oshawa while Michael Simpson turned aside 29 pucks in defeat for Peterborough (1-4-0).

Ritchie gave the Generals a 3-0 lead midway through the second period with his first of the game. He scored the game-winning goal at 7:55 of the third to put Oshawa in front 4-2.