Here’s what experts say needs to happen to ensure Ontario stays on the right path in easing COVID restrictions

“Personally, I’m walking on eggshells,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an associate professor at the University of Toronto and a former member of the province’s now disbanded vaccine task force. But “the nuance is if you take a snapshot of where we’re at right now in Ontario, we’re doing OK,” he added. “It’s not perfect, but it’s also not terrible.”

Colin Furness, an assistant professor of epidemiology at U of T believes that “overall, it’s time to start opening up.”

But “we must not take all the brakes off, go whole hog,” he added, until kids under 12 get vaccinated and everyone over 65 can get a booster shot.

There are a number of things that could help keep the situation under control in the meantime, including beefing up contact tracing and introducing air quality standards and free HEPA filters for small venues like restaurants and gyms.

Bogoch praises Ontario’s “very slow, cautious and methodical approach to reopening” so far, coupled with high vaccine uptake and keeping other public health measures in place, such as mask requirements.

However, it’s “only October” and “there’s a lot of fall and winter ahead of us,” he said. There are also “thousands and thousands of people” over 50 who are still unvaccinated, and limited health care and ICU capacity.

The most important thing, Bogoch stressed, is that “if things aren’t going right, change course and change course quickly,” well before hospitalizations and ICU beds become a problem.

“Communicate that there might be peaks and valleys of COVID-19 throughout the fall and the winter, that this is not a one-way path toward reopening, that there might be some give and take and some of this may need to be scaled back,” he added.

Although details are still to be released, Ford told reporters Friday that while his “heart breaks” for small businesses, he’s “not going to rush it” on further reopening and doesn’t want to have to go backwards.

The plan will include “where and when” to “reapply measures, should they be required to stop a surge in transmission,” he said.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said at a recent press conference that he needs to first see if there was a Thanksgiving bump in COVID cases, and hopes to then make a recommendation to the government on capacity in venues such as restaurants and gyms.

“We will not be doing this suddenly, this will be slow, gradual and cautious, following the data,” he said.

Omar Khan, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto Institute of Biomedical Engineering, said the “critical milestone” will be Health Canada’s approval of the vaccine for kids aged five to 11, which hopefully should be coming soon.

At the same time, making sure that people around the world have access to vaccines is critical, otherwise new variants could develop and quickly spread across borders.

“Globally, that will prevent another surprise like we saw with Delta,” he said.

