Denison Mines shares surge on rising uranium prices, while The Valens Co. slumps on increased net losses. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

Winners

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) +17.3%

Spot prices of uranium skyrocketed throughout the month of September, closing at $42.60 (U.S.) per pound on Sept. 30, compared to $34.25 per pound on Aug. 31. Denison Mines, a Canadian uranium exploration and development company, saw its share price increase almost 20 per cent from market open Tuesday to market close Thursday. In its second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, the company reported revenues of $4.6 million, up from $2.9 million the prior year with a net loss of $2.4 million, down from $1 million in 2020.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) +16.9%

Vertically integrated fashion conglomerate Aritzia reported its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday. Revenues increased to $350 million from $200 million the prior year with a high gross profit margin of 45 per cent, compared to 35 per cent during the second-quarter fiscal 2021. The growth in the top line, coupled with a reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses, resulted in net profit of $40 million for the quarter, up from a $1-million loss the prior year. Shares of Aritzia increased more than 17 per cent on Thursday alone.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) +4.9%

The price of West Texas Intermediate, a benchmark oil price, opened above $80 on Monday and continued its upward trajectory throughout the week. Shares of Canadian Natural Resources also increased by almost three per cent from market open Tuesday to market close Thursday. In its second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, the company reported a surge in revenues to $6.5 billion from $2.9 billion the prior year, with net income of $1.6 billion from a $310-million net loss in 2020.

Losers

The Valens Co. Inc. (VLNS.TO) -16.3%

The Valens Co. develops and manufactures cannabinoid-based products. In its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, the company reported gross revenues of $25 million, from $19 million the prior year. While its top line increased, the company’s net loss increased fourfold to $13 million, from $3 million in 2020 driven by a $3-million increase to wages and salaries. Investors were not pleased with the quarterly results, sending the share price down more than 10 per cent on Thursday alone.