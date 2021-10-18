Ontario reports 373 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 373 new cases of COVID-19 today, and two more deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 265 of those cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated, or their vaccination status isn't known.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is down to 416.

There are 168 people reported to be in intensive care units due to COVID-19, but not all hospitals report that data on weekends.