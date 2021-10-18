Ontario reports 88 new cases of COVID-19 in schools and 638 schools with confirmed cases

The province says two schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star’s tracker tool to search.

The province says 20,432 tests were completed the previous day, and a 1.8 per cent positivity rate.

There are 145 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 138 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 97 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 62 new cases in Toronto, 71 in Peel Region, 36 in Ottawa and 26 in Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,823, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting no new long-term-care homes in outbreak so the total number in outbreak remains at nine or 1.4 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

There is one more confirmed case of the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom, for a cumulative total of 146,495 cases.

There are no new cases in Ontario of the Beta variant first detected in South Africa, for a cumulative total of 1,503 cases.

There are no new cases of the Gamma variant first found in Brazil, for a cumulative total of 5,230 cases.

There are 81 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 19,880 cases.

