Queen's taking action after misogynistic signs

KINGSTON, Ont. — A university in southeastern Ontario says it's taking action against those who displayed misogynistic signs at unsanctioned student parties over the weekend.

Queen's University said in a statement Monday that the signs were hung in front of a number of houses on Saturday and the occupants of those homes were told the school would take action under the Student Code of Conduct. The university did not specify what that action would entail.

Patrick Deane, the principal and vice-chancellor for the school in Kingston, Ont., said there's no excuse for acts of sexual harassment or violence, or sexist behaviour of any kind.

"The signs that appeared on Saturday poison the quality of (the university) environment by unwantedly sexualizing campus life, but more particularly by causing the threat of sexual violence to hang over the heads of women and those vulnerable to harassment and assault in our community," said Deane.

"In that way they compromise the right of all members of the university to enjoy a living, learning and working environment that is free from fear, intimidation and anxiety."

The partying took place on homecoming weekend, even though the university opted against holding traditional in-person homecoming events for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police in Kingston made several arrests during what they declared an "aggravated nuisance party" over the weekend.

The force estimated that roughly 8,000 people gathered on the city's Aberdeen Street on Saturday afternoon. An officer had to be taken to hospital after projectiles were thrown at police.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police posted a video online showing hundreds of what they described as "intoxicated students" gathered in the dark near the Victoria Park area.

Queen's said it expects members of its university community to be "respectful, considerate and acutely sensitive to the impact of their actions on others."