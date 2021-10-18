Man killed family after breakup, Crown says

OSHAWA, Ont. — The prosecution at a triple murder trial in Ontario says a 33-year-old man killed a woman and her two children in a rage after a breakup.

Crown attorney Mike Newell says in closing submissions that Cory Fenn knew exactly what he was doing when he killed all three on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont.

Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.

The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death while the boy was strangled.