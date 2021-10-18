Colin Powell knew that history would judge him harshly

WASHINGTON—There was a time when Colin Powell seemed likely to become the first Black president of the United States. It’s an interesting thought, following his death Monday from complications of COVID-19, to imagine the world in which he did.

If he had decided to seek the Republican nomination for the 2000 election, and had won it, how might American history have unfolded? Would that election still have been decided by the Supreme Court? Would the run-up to Sept. 11, 2001 have proceeded differently under Powell as president? Would the aftermath of such a terrorist attack have been different? Would Barack Obama emerge as an apparently transcendent figure? Would Donald Trump then emerge in response?

We’ll never know, of course. Powell abandoned a fledgling campaign and endorsed George W. Bush. Instead of being the first Black president, he became the first Black secretary of state.

And in that role, he played a key part — one he later considered a “blot” on his record — in shaping the U.S. and the world as it is, rather than as it might have been. He publicly and dramatically lent his considerable personal credibility to a lie, and helped lead the U.S. and the world into two decades of conflict that violated his own “Powell doctrine.” The result was a military quagmire, hundreds of thousands of deaths and irreversible damage to U.S. credibility and world standing.

Powell’s death has been greeted by tributes from many who knew him either privately or as a public figure, for a career distinguished by principle, intelligence and empathy. He was a decorated combat veteran who helped negotiate arms treaties with the Soviet Union and rose to the highest ranks of the military. There, Powell counselled restraint in the use of military power. At least one member of the progressive “squad” in Congress heralded him as an inspiration to young Black politicians.

“Colin Powell was a good man,” President Joe Biden said in his own statement on Powell’s death. “He will be remembered as one of our great Americans.”

But there is also the matter of that speech at the United Nations in 2003.

There is an old joke about what you’ll be being remembered for — I’ve heard it told by Paul McCartney and Norm McDonald, among others — the family-newspaper version of which goes like this: You can cut down a thousand trees and no one calls you a lumberjack, build your own house and no one calls you a carpenter, cook thousands of meals and no one calls you a chef. But if you have carnal relations with one goat ...

In 2003, Powell held up a vial of something he claimed might be a biological weapon when he told the UN that it was necessary for the U.S. to go to war with Iraq because that country was harbouring weapons of mass destruction. He did this, it was later reported, despite personal reservations about the case he was making, and after editing the presentation prepared for him to remove what he considered some egregious distortions. Still, he put his own integrity on the line to make the case for war, and persuaded many of his own fellow citizens and much of the world. Nearly all the evidence he presented to make his case turned out to be false.

The rest is history: almost 5,000 deaths among U.S. combat forces and their allies, hundreds of thousands of Iraqis killed, revelations of American-sanctioned abuse and torture, and decades of Middle Eastern instability. Both Obama and Trump campaigned on the fiction and folly that led to that war.