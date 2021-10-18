Sudbury jail closed to manage COVID-19 outbreak

TORONTO — A jail in Sudbury, Ont., has closed for at least two weeks to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak among inmates.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says about 145 inmates from the facility are being moved to other jails, where they will be isolating.

Spokesperson Andrew Morrison says the shutdown will also allow jail staff to isolate.

He says the decision to shut down the jail came after consultation with the local public health unit.