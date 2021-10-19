Officer cleared in Niagara Falls death

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a Niagara Parks Police Service officer of criminal wrongdoing in the death of a man who went over the Niagara Falls waterfall in June.

Authorities say on June 20, a 38-year-old man spoke briefly with two officers before he climbed over the fence, entered the Niagara River and was swept down the waterfall.

His body was recovered six days later at the Queenston docks.

Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino said a probe determined the officer was still metres away from the man when he fell into the water.