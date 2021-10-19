Afghan family finds new home in Peterborough, Ont.

Hedges recalls Hamidy texting her, asking her to make sure his wife and children made it to Canada even if he didn't.

"That touched me," Hedges says, adding that she told Hamidy to have his wife memorize her phone number.

The Hamidy family's journey to Canada began in mid-August.

Hamidy says he, his wife and his two boys, aged three and four, had to wait with about 200 people at a gas station outside the Kabul airport for two days. The family was eventually allowed to enter the airport after they managed to show special Canadian forces at the gate their Canadian visas, he says.

They then made their way onto a military aircraft that flew them to Kuwait, where they waited for four days before boarding a commercial airplane to Canada on Aug. 27.

Hedges says she met the family at their hotel in Toronto after they completed a quarantine period required by pandemic rules and invited them to live near her.

Hamidy credits Hedges' support for the family's decision to move to Peterborough.

"Because of her, I came here. I don't have anybody here," he says at the park. "She is like a member of my family now."

Hedges, who volunteers with an organization called Northern Lights Canada that sponsors refugees, says she first got involved with helping refugees when a blind Syrian girl came to her class to learn English five years ago.

"That changed the course of my life forever, because she was so amazing and she just was working so hard," she says.

The executive director of the New Canadian Center, a settlement organization that provides services to refugees and immigrants in Peterborough and surrounding areas, says most of the Afghan refugee families that have come to Peterborough aren't likely to stay in the city.

Andy Cragg says that's because unlike the Hamidys, many of the Afghan newcomers don't have contacts in Peterborough.

"You come to a new country, the first thing you want to do is to connect with someone you know," he says. "Peterborough has tended to be not super diverse. That has been changing a lot in the has five years, which is great."

Hamidy says he doesn't feel like a stranger in Peterborough because he has friends in the city, including Hedges. He now plans to explore his education options at the city's Trent University

"(I will) get some education, then I will start working," says Hamidy, who also worked as a legal advisor after getting a law degree in Afghanistan.

Hamidy's wife, Rahima, says she's happy her children will grow up in a safe country.

"My kids will have a bright future here," she says in Dari, which her husband translates to English. "I'm really thankful to all those who helped us."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2021.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press