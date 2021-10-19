Man handed life sentence in double homicide: cops

News 02:28 PM The Canadian Press

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a Brampton, Ont., man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of his wife and mother-in-law.

Peel Regional Police say Dalwinder Singh was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Baljit Thandi and her mother Avtar Kaur.

The two women were found stabbed inside a home on Jan. 12, 2018, and died from their injuries.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Police say Singh's sentences are to be served concurrently.

By The Canadian Press

