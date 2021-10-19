MPs will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go back into the House of Commons

Finding the answer fell into the hands of the Board of Internal Economy, which is made up of MPs from all parties; they traditionally check their partisan allegiances at the door to set the rules and guidelines for the operation of the House of Commons.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, House Speaker Anthony Rota said the mandatory vaccination policy will take effect Nov. 22, the day Parliament is set to resume.

Only those who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons will have the option of providing proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

“Details with respect to the implementation of the board’s decision are being developed and will be communicated in due course,” Rota said in the statement.

The policy will also apply to House of Commons administration, members of the parliamentary press gallery, contractors and anyone else who is on official business on the Hill, which will remain closed to the public at least until next year, the statement said.

But what hasn’t been decided yet is whether Parliament will return in person next month or continue with a hybrid model, which allows MPs to also attend remotely.

The Tories have long been opposed to virtual attendance, and argued throughout the pandemic that their jobs were too important to be done online.

Now they’ll have to decide whether they’ll support that approach as a means for their unvaccinated members to participate.

The board’s decisions are generally taken by consensus — which, in theory, means its Conservative members agreed with the vaccination policy — but they are also made in confidence.

The Star requested an interview with the Conservative spokesperson for the board, Blake Richards, but received no reply on Tuesday.

It’s not clear how many Conservative MPs are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Canadian Press reported last week that 77 of the Conservative caucus’s 119 members — about 65 per cent — have disclosed that they are fully vaccinated, while at least two Conservative MPs are unvaccinated for what they say are medical reasons.

Other Conservative caucus members have said publicly they support COVID-19 vaccinations, but refused to reveal their own status because they believe that is private information.

B.C. MP Peter Julian, who represents the NDP on the board, said his party supports both mandatory vaccinations and a hybrid Parliament.

Those strategies provide the best defence against the possibility that even fully vaccinated MPs could transmit the virus from their constituencies to people in Ottawa or vice-versa, he said, an issue of particular relevance if they hail from communities where case loads are high.

“Virtual tools that have been developed at a considerable expense. It just does not make sense to jettison them,” he told the Star in an interview.

On Tuesday, Trudeau began a series of one-on-one meetings with the opposition leaders to discuss the return to Parliament, starting with Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.

According to Trudeau’s office, the prime minister stressed the need for all MPs to be vaccinated, a position the Bloc had previously taken as well.

“They get fully vaccinated or they stay home,” Blanchet said last month.

On Wednesday, Trudeau is scheduled to meet with O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and the Green party’s parliamentary leader Elizabeth May.

With files from The Canadian Press

Stephanie Levitz is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @StephanieLevitz