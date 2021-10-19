OHL Roundup: Martin, Rangers topple Storm 4-2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Mitchell Martin had two goals and an assist Tuesday as the Kitchener Rangers doubled up the Guelph Storm 4-2 in Ontario Hockey League action.

The Rangers (4-0-0) struck early, with Martin scoring his first of the night just 1:19 into the first period.

Mike Petizian and Roman Schmidt also had goals for Kitchener, which took a 4-0 lead into the third period.

Cam Allen and Matthew Papias scored in the final frame but the Storm (1-3-1) couldn't claw all the way back into the game.