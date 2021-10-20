Teen girl dies after struck by vehicle in Toronto

TORONTO — Police say a teen girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's east end has died.
Investigators say the crash took place around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday (at Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue).
They say a 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital, where she died.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
They say traffic was restricted in the area Tuesday for the investigation.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
