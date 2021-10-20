Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is signalling his Nov. 4 mini-budget will include a road map for the future of Highway 413 and the Bradford bypass.

Bethlenfalvy, whose March 24 budget pointedly excluded any mention of the proposed Highway 413, suggested Wednesday that the government needs to get a move on.

“It takes a decade ... to build highways. We’ll go through the process to build highways in this province, but it’s absolutely critical that we build,” he told reporters as he announced the fall economic statement date.

In his March spending plan, the treasurer emphasized he had “not set any money aside for any highway.”

But with the June 2 election looming, Highway 413 — a 60-km freeway connecting Milton from Highway 401 to Highway 400 at Vaughan — has emerged as a priority for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives.

“We have to think down the road a little bit, pun intended,” said Bethlenfalvy.

“We’ll go through the normal consultation to make sure that the highways and roads that we build are built to the benefit of all Ontarians.”

The Tories are currently airing campaign ads attacking NDP Leader Andrea Horwath for opposing a project that would raze 2,000 acres of farmland, cut through 85 waterways and pave over 400 acres of Vaughan greenbelt land.

While a study for the previous Liberal government, which cancelled the highway, said it would save drivers 30 to 60 seconds on their commutes, the Tories insist it could give them an extra 30 minutes.

Similarly, the proposed Bradford bypass, a 16.2-km highway connecting Highway 400 and Highway 404 that would cross 27 waterways and cut through environmentally sensitive Holland Marsh lands, is seen as moving commuters more quickly.