Premier Doug Ford’s Tory government to table mini-budget on Nov. 4

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy will table a mini-budget on Nov. 4 to outline the Progressive Conservatives’ plans for tackling the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bethlenfalvy emphasized “the job is not done” in dealing with a global health crisis that has killed more than 9,800 Ontarians since March 2020 and upended the province’s economy.

“Our government’s next fiscal update (is) a plan that will protect the hard work and sacrifice of the people of Ontario in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said Wednesday.

“The plan will also look forward, towards building a strong, prosperous province for everyone. We will remain vigilant as we continue to safely and successfully reopen Ontario together.”

His mini-budget is expected to include a spat of new spending.

The Tories have already earmarked $51 billion over three years, including $1 billion for a vaccination plan that has seen seven out of eight eligible Ontarians 12 and up with one shot and five out of six fully vaccinated.

While the Conservatives spent a record $169 billion in 2020-21 on programs — a $16.7-billion increase from the previous year due to COVID-19 — the deficit came in at $16.4 billion, far lower than the projected shortfall of $38.5 billion.

With a provincial election set for June 2, that suggests the Tories can afford to loosen the purse strings for some voter-friendly initiatives.

Opposition leaders have said Premier Doug Ford’s government hasn’t spent enough on the pandemic.

They point to the fact that the Tories, flush with $8.8 billion in additional federal transfers from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, actually spent $5.6 billion less than expected on COVID-19.