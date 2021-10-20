Noront board backs sweetened offer from BHP

TORONTO — The board of Noront Resources Ltd. is backing a sweetened takeover offer from BHP, which raised its bid for the company after it was set to accept a rival offer from Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd.

BHP raised its offer to 75 cents per share from an earlier proposal of 55 cents after Noront ruled Wyloo's bid of 70 cents per share was a superior proposal.

However, Noront now says it believes the increased BHP offer provides shareholders with the value inherent in its portfolio without the long-term risks associated with the development and execution of those projects.

Noront is developing several projects in the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario.