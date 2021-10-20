Ontario reports 304 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Ontario is reporting 304 COVID-19 cases today and four deaths from the virus.

The numbers are based on 31,569 tests.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 220 cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated or have unknown vaccination status.

There are 159 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 including 113 people on ventilators.

Elliott says 136 of the patients in intensive care are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

The province says 87 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83 per cent have received both shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021.

By The Canadian Press