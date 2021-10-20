Ontario reports 113 people on ventilators due to COVID-19 — highest since Oct. 1

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star’s tracker tool to search.

The province says 31,569 tests were completed the previous day, and a 1.3 per cent positivity rate.

There are 258 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 132 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 113 people on ventilators, which is the highest reported number since Oct. 1.

Locally, Ontario reports 46 new cases in Toronto, 22 in York Region, 21 in Windsor-Essex, 20 in Hamilton, 19 in Ottawa and 13 in Peel Region.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,823, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting two less long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of six or one per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

There are no new confirmed cases of the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom, for a cumulative total of 146,495 cases.

There are no new cases in Ontario of the Beta variant first detected in South Africa, for a cumulative total of 1,503 cases.

There are no new cases of the Gamma variant first found in Brazil, for a cumulative total of 5,230 cases.

There are 46 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 20,022 cases.

