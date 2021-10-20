Conservatives protest ‘meeting in secret’ to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory in Parliament

OTTAWA—The federal Conservatives are challenging the decision-making process behind the move to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations on Parliament Hill.

On Tuesday evening, the group of MPs charged with setting rules for the House of Commons declared that as of Nov. 22, all members of Parliament and their staff members will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter the Parliament buildings.

While the decision was heralded by the Liberals and New Democratic Party, both of which have advocated for that approach, the Conservatives were initially silent.

But on Wednesday, one of the Conservative MPs on the board of internal economy, which made the decision, said his party objects to the way it was made.

“While we encourage everyone who can be vaccinated to get vaccinated, we cannot agree to seven MPs, meeting in secret, deciding which of the 338 MPs, just elected by Canadians, can enter the House of Commons to represent their constituents,” Blake Richards said in a written statement.

It was unclear whether stating that the party “cannot agree” means the Tories intend to defy with the vaccination rules, or if the party will seek a way to formally challenge them, either in the Commons or in court.

A party spokesperson did not immediately return phone and email inquiries from the Star on Wednesday seeking clarification of Richards’s statement.

Richards wrote that the party supports vaccinations against COVID-19, and believes vaccines to be the best tool to end the pandemic. But, he said, the Conservatives also believe workplace safety can also be addressed with the use of rapid testing.

He also said he would not discuss what happened during Tuesday’s private meeting of the board of internal economy, where the vaccination decision was made.

The new policy will apply to the parliamentary buildings in downtown Ottawa known as the “precinct,” although people with valid medical exemptions from vaccination will also be allowed to enter by showing proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.