New data shows unvaccinated in Hamilton are at significantly higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death

News 01:07 PM by Maria Iqbal Hamilton Spectator

Hamilton public health released new data Wednesday showing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status.

And the initial numbers show unvaccinated residents are almost 60 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 and nine times more likely to die with the virus than fully-vaccinated residents.

“The data will illustrate that COVID-19 vaccines offer a strong level of protection against being infected by the virus and prevent the likelihood of serious illness and hospitalization,” the city said in a release.

“The bottom line is that the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and effective.”

The data appears in graphs on the city’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard. It includes all cases, hospitalizations, ICU cases and deaths reported on or after Aug. 18, and is updated daily from Monday to Friday.

In Hamilton there were:

  • 6.6 deaths per 100,000 unvaccinated individuals, compared to 4.2 per 100,000 partially-vaccinated residents and 0.7 for those fully vaccinated;

  • 28.2 ICU admissions per 100,000 unvaccinated Hamiltonians, versus 0.5 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated residents. There were 8.4 ICU admissions per 100,000 partially-vaccinated patients;

  • 97.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated patients versus 2.6 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated residents. There were 37.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 partially-vaccinated individuals;

  • 1,327 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated patients, compared to about 134 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated Hamiltonians. There were 992 cases per 100,000 partially-vaccinated residents.

  • The seven-day rate of cases was 11 per 100,000 unvaccinated residents, 1.5 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated individuals and 3.6 per 100,000 partially-vaccinated patients.

Vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 tend to get milder forms of the illness. Certain groups, such as older and immunocompromised residents, don’t get as much protection from the vaccine.

The city also estimated risks for unvaccinated Hamiltonians:

  • Unvaccinated residents are 9.9 times more at risk of COVID-19 infection than those who are fully vaccinated;

  • Unvaccinated patients are 36.9 times more at risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 than fully-vaccinated residents;

  • Unvaccinated Hamiltonians are 58.6 times more at risk of being admitted in the ICU due to COVID-19 than fully-vaccinated residents;

  • Unvaccinated residents are 9.1 times more at risk of dying with COVID-19 than fully-vaccinated residents.

All data are preliminary and subject to change, the city says. The graphs are expected to be updated Monday to Friday, except holidays.

More to come ...

Maria Iqbal is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator covering aging. Reach her via email: miqbal@thespec.com.

New data shows unvaccinated in Hamilton are at significantly higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death

Public health now publishing breakdown of cases by vaccination status

News 01:07 PM by Maria Iqbal Hamilton Spectator

Hamilton public health released new data Wednesday showing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status.

And the initial numbers show unvaccinated residents are almost 60 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 and nine times more likely to die with the virus than fully-vaccinated residents.

“The data will illustrate that COVID-19 vaccines offer a strong level of protection against being infected by the virus and prevent the likelihood of serious illness and hospitalization,” the city said in a release.

“The bottom line is that the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and effective.”

The data appears in graphs on the city’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard. It includes all cases, hospitalizations, ICU cases and deaths reported on or after Aug. 18, and is updated daily from Monday to Friday.

In Hamilton there were:

  • 6.6 deaths per 100,000 unvaccinated individuals, compared to 4.2 per 100,000 partially-vaccinated residents and 0.7 for those fully vaccinated;

  • 28.2 ICU admissions per 100,000 unvaccinated Hamiltonians, versus 0.5 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated residents. There were 8.4 ICU admissions per 100,000 partially-vaccinated patients;

  • 97.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated patients versus 2.6 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated residents. There were 37.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 partially-vaccinated individuals;

  • 1,327 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated patients, compared to about 134 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated Hamiltonians. There were 992 cases per 100,000 partially-vaccinated residents.

  • The seven-day rate of cases was 11 per 100,000 unvaccinated residents, 1.5 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated individuals and 3.6 per 100,000 partially-vaccinated patients.

Vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 tend to get milder forms of the illness. Certain groups, such as older and immunocompromised residents, don’t get as much protection from the vaccine.

The city also estimated risks for unvaccinated Hamiltonians:

  • Unvaccinated residents are 9.9 times more at risk of COVID-19 infection than those who are fully vaccinated;

  • Unvaccinated patients are 36.9 times more at risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 than fully-vaccinated residents;

  • Unvaccinated Hamiltonians are 58.6 times more at risk of being admitted in the ICU due to COVID-19 than fully-vaccinated residents;

  • Unvaccinated residents are 9.1 times more at risk of dying with COVID-19 than fully-vaccinated residents.

All data are preliminary and subject to change, the city says. The graphs are expected to be updated Monday to Friday, except holidays.

More to come ...

Maria Iqbal is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator covering aging. Reach her via email: miqbal@thespec.com.

New data shows unvaccinated in Hamilton are at significantly higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death

Public health now publishing breakdown of cases by vaccination status

News 01:07 PM by Maria Iqbal Hamilton Spectator

Hamilton public health released new data Wednesday showing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status.

And the initial numbers show unvaccinated residents are almost 60 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 and nine times more likely to die with the virus than fully-vaccinated residents.

“The data will illustrate that COVID-19 vaccines offer a strong level of protection against being infected by the virus and prevent the likelihood of serious illness and hospitalization,” the city said in a release.

“The bottom line is that the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and effective.”

The data appears in graphs on the city’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard. It includes all cases, hospitalizations, ICU cases and deaths reported on or after Aug. 18, and is updated daily from Monday to Friday.

In Hamilton there were:

  • 6.6 deaths per 100,000 unvaccinated individuals, compared to 4.2 per 100,000 partially-vaccinated residents and 0.7 for those fully vaccinated;

  • 28.2 ICU admissions per 100,000 unvaccinated Hamiltonians, versus 0.5 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated residents. There were 8.4 ICU admissions per 100,000 partially-vaccinated patients;

  • 97.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated patients versus 2.6 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated residents. There were 37.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 partially-vaccinated individuals;

  • 1,327 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated patients, compared to about 134 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated Hamiltonians. There were 992 cases per 100,000 partially-vaccinated residents.

  • The seven-day rate of cases was 11 per 100,000 unvaccinated residents, 1.5 per 100,000 fully-vaccinated individuals and 3.6 per 100,000 partially-vaccinated patients.

Vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 tend to get milder forms of the illness. Certain groups, such as older and immunocompromised residents, don’t get as much protection from the vaccine.

The city also estimated risks for unvaccinated Hamiltonians:

  • Unvaccinated residents are 9.9 times more at risk of COVID-19 infection than those who are fully vaccinated;

  • Unvaccinated patients are 36.9 times more at risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 than fully-vaccinated residents;

  • Unvaccinated Hamiltonians are 58.6 times more at risk of being admitted in the ICU due to COVID-19 than fully-vaccinated residents;

  • Unvaccinated residents are 9.1 times more at risk of dying with COVID-19 than fully-vaccinated residents.

All data are preliminary and subject to change, the city says. The graphs are expected to be updated Monday to Friday, except holidays.

More to come ...

Maria Iqbal is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator covering aging. Reach her via email: miqbal@thespec.com.