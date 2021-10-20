New data shows unvaccinated in Hamilton are at significantly higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death

Hamilton public health released new data Wednesday showing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status.
And the initial numbers show unvaccinated residents are almost 60 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 and nine times more likely to die with the virus than fully-vaccinated residents.
“The data will illustrate that COVID-19 vaccines offer a strong level of protection against being infected by the virus and prevent the likelihood of serious illness and hospitalization,” the city said in a release.
“The bottom line is that the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and effective.”
The data appears in graphs on the city’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard. It includes all cases, hospitalizations, ICU cases and deaths reported on or after Aug. 18, and is updated daily from Monday to Friday.
In Hamilton there were:
Vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 tend to get milder forms of the illness. Certain groups, such as older and immunocompromised residents, don’t get as much protection from the vaccine.
The city also estimated risks for unvaccinated Hamiltonians:
All data are preliminary and subject to change, the city says. The graphs are expected to be updated Monday to Friday, except holidays.
More to come ...
Maria Iqbal is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator covering aging. Reach her via email: miqbal@thespec.com.
