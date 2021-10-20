New data shows unvaccinated in Hamilton are at significantly higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death

Hamilton public health released new data Wednesday showing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status.

And the initial numbers show unvaccinated residents are almost 60 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 and nine times more likely to die with the virus than fully-vaccinated residents.

“The data will illustrate that COVID-19 vaccines offer a strong level of protection against being infected by the virus and prevent the likelihood of serious illness and hospitalization,” the city said in a release.

“The bottom line is that the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and effective.”