Liberal MPP sought COVID-19 vaccination exemption for personal support worker

Ontario’s Liberals are being accused of saying one thing and doing another after their Thunder Bay MPP sought special treatment for a personal support worker who was about to become unemployed for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Michael Gravelle (Thunder-Bay Superior North) made the request in an Oct. 14 email to Health Minister Christine Elliott and Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips despite Liberal party policy, which urges Premier Doug Ford to make full vaccination mandatory for all health-care and education workers.

Elliott’s office took aim at Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca as it released the email Wednesday.

“Steven Del Duca’s Liberals continue to say one thing in the media and another behind closed doors,” a statement said.

“The Del Duca Liberals will publicly push forward a bill for mandatory vaccines while privately advocating against mandatory vaccines and their consequences,” the statement added in reference to a private member’s bill from Liberal MPP John Fraser (Ottawa South).

Fraser said Gravelle’s request to the ministers was out of line.

“Our policy is very clear,” he told reporters. “I don’t agree with him. I don’t think he’s right.”

Phillips recently announced that all nursing-home workers in Ontario — including personal support workers, who help bathe, toilet, dress and groom residents — must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 or they will lose their jobs.

Gravelle was forwarding an email from a constituent who has been a personal support worker in the community of Terrace Bay for 30 years and “has chosen not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and now faces job loss due to this decision.”

“As MPP, I would hope that some accommodation of vaccine-refusing workers in Ontario like (the constituent) might be made. I am aware regular tests are allowed as an option by some workplaces. Any assistance or advice your ministries can offer to PSWs who do not want the vaccine, and want to keep working, would be much appreciated.”