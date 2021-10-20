Justin Trudeau urged to send ‘strong signal’ to provinces by delivering on 10 paid sick day promise

Stephanie Sarmiento, a public health nurse who works in Scarborough, said many of her patients have already used their allotment to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Every day I’m speaking with patients who are worried about getting sick with schools open, and more people returning to in-person work, I’m concerned about impending seasonal illnesses,” she said.

“As health experts, we are recommending that patients with flu-like symptoms stay home and isolate. But without access to paid sick days, this is difficult for working-class families who are disproportionately racialized.”

Across Canada, around half of all workers have access to paid sick leave, according to a Statistics Canada study released earlier this year.

But those figures vary drastically based on employment status. While 66 per cent of permanent employees reported having paid sick days, only 13 per cent of temporary workers did. A report from DWHN notes that more than 70 per cent of low-income workers do not have paid sick days.

Ontario workers were previously entitled to two paid sick days, but the measure was rolled back in 2018.

That same year, the federal government rolled out three paid emergency leave days for workers who fall under the Canada Labour Code, including those who work in long-haul trucking, airlines, and telecommunications. The Liberals’ most recent election platform noted that “too many Canadians do not have proper paid sick leave.”

“That can force them into a dilemma of going to work sick or not having enough money to put food on the table.”

The House of Commons won’t resume sitting until November.

But as COVID-19 outbreaks continue to plague schools, Toronto-based pediatrician Shazeen Suleman said expanded paid sick days remain an urgent children’s health intervention.

“The Liberal government won the election on a platform that prioritized care for Canadian children. But without access to paid sick days, child care is not feasible nor safe,” she said.

“By acting immediately on 10 paid sick days in the Canada Labour Code, the federal government would be taking a crucial step to advance child health and send a strong signal to every provincial and territorial government to take similar action.”

Sara Mojtehedzadeh is a Toronto-based reporter covering work and wealth for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @saramojtehedz